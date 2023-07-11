South Korea automaker Hyundai’s ‘walking vehicle’ obtains US patents in move towards 4-legged cars

SEOUL - Hyundai Motor Group has obtained patents for walking vehicles in the United States, taking the next step in making the South Korean auto giant’s futuristic four-legged cars a reality.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday, two patent applications for walking vehicles were published under the names of both Hyundai and Kia last Thursday, about 19 months after the two companies filed for the patents on Dec 31, 2021.

The patents protect the technologies of Hyundai’s concept car, Elevate, an electric vehicle that can transition between driving on flat surfaces with wheels and walking over the most treacherous terrains with robotic legs.

The automaker showcased a small prototype of Elevate for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2019.

With its ability to mimic both mammalian and reptilian gaits, Hyundai Motor touted Elevate’s capacity to play a multi-purpose role in exploration, construction and disaster relief where fully accessible roads are not available.

“Companies try to establish maximum protection for their future products before commercialisation… Patents serve as an indicator that shows the direction in which a firm is headed,” said Professor Kim Pil-su, who teaches automotive engineering at Daelim University.

“Through the patent registration, (Hyundai Motor Group) intends to become a pioneer in the market for specialised robot mobility that can navigate through unusual terrains.”

Mr Lee Tae-hoon, a patent attorney, also placed importance on the latest patent registration, saying: “If a company has a patent in several countries, it is likely that the company sees the technology as important and could be thinking about commercialising it.”

The Elevate concept was co-developed by Hyundai Cradle, the automaker’s open innovation centre, and Sundberg-Ferar, a US design company.

Hyundai later launched New Horizons Studio, a unit focused on the development of “ultimate mobility vehicles”, in September 2020.

“When a tsunami or earthquake hits, current rescue vehicles can deliver first responders only to the edge of the debris field. They have to go the rest of the way by foot. Elevate can drive to the scene and climb right over flood debris or crumbled concrete,” said Mr John Suh, then head of Hyundai Cradle, at the 2019 unveiling event.

According to Hyundai, Elevate is capable of climbing a 1.5m wall, stepping over a 1.5m gap and navigating through different terrains at an average speed of 5kmh while maintaining its main body and passenger level.

The company said the vehicle could drive at high speeds just like any other car on the road when the robotic legs are folded away and the wheels begin rolling.