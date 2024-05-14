South Korea and China seek to defrost ties ahead of trilateral summit with Japan

SEOUL - As South Korea gears up to host the first such trilateral summit in more than four years with China and Japan later in May, an important task at hand is to reconcile strained bilateral relations with Beijing.

While the administration under South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has seen vastly improved ties with Japan in the last two years, ties with China have been decidedly frosty.

The deterioration in ties was clearly visible in 2023, as South Korea moved closer to the United States, its security ally. The US-Japan-South Korea summit held at Camp David in August 2023 – which China slammed as a “hypocritical anti-China pantomime” – further exacerbated the divide between South Korea and Japan on one side and China on the other.

Mr Yoon’s past remarks about the Taiwan Strait being a “global issue”, and the need to maintain the status quo, had also met with strong rebukes from Beijing.

To mend ties, South Korea dispatched Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on a visit to Beijing on May 13 and 14, the first in more than six years by a South Korean foreign minister. The visit is seen as a step towards normalising of relations, a move that the Chinese have welcomed.

In his opening remarks at the start of a four-hour meeting with Mr Cho, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that bilateral relations with South Korea will develop further “without interference”.

“The difficulties and challenges facing South Korea-China relations have clearly increased. This is not in line with the mutual interests of our two countries, nor is it something that China desires,” said Mr Wang.

“It is hoped that South Korea will abide by the one-China principle, properly and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations,” he added.

In response, Mr Cho – a veteran diplomat who was just appointed foreign minister in January and is thus regarded to be in a good position to reset ties with China – said that South Korea attaches significance to relations with China.

He added that Seoul’s relations with China and the US are not a “zero-sum” relationship, asserting that close alignment with one country does not mean drifting away from the other.

“We hope to closely cooperate with the Chinese side to continue to develop the strategic cooperative partnership in a healthier and more mature direction,” Mr Cho was reported as saying.

“We don’t perceive foreign relations as a zero-sum relationship, nor do we manage them as such,” Mr Cho said. “I believe it’s important that not one side but both sides make efforts to carefully manage ties in a way that disagreements will not turn into conflicts for the development of bilateral relations.”

Mr Cho called for the building of bilateral trust, saying that he hoped his visit will be the “first step towards untangling the threads” between the two countries and “opening up a new avenue for cooperation”.

Both ministers agreed to continue cooperation on the upcoming South Korea-Japan-China summit, which was last held in December 2019 in Chengdu. This will be the ninth such summit.

South Korea currently holds the rotating chair of the trilateral cooperation summit. The summits were suspended following a dispute between Seoul and Tokyo over a South Korean Supreme Court ruling that Japan was liable to pay compensation for wartime forced labour, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.