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South Korea aims to launch first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s

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FILE PHOTO: South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the submarine will use low-enriched uranium fuel and be developed and built in South Korea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SEOUL – South Korea will seek to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s, under a new programme aimed at countering North Korea’s submarine-launched nuclear and missile threats, Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said on May 26.

The submarine will use low-enriched uranium fuel and be developed and built in South Korea, Mr Ahn said, laying out South Korea’s basic plan for securing nuclear-powered submarines.

Mr Ahn said the programme would draw on South Korea’s nuclear, shipbuilding and defence industries, while maintaining Seoul’s commitment not to acquire or develop nuclear weapons.

South Korea will work closely with the United States during the process of securing low-enriched uranium fuel to ensure non-proliferation and will also work with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mr Ahn said.

The plan aimed for the first vessel to be launched in the mid-2030s, Mr Ahn added.

Nuclear propulsion would give the new submarines the ability to stay underwater far longer and ensure greater mobility than existing South Korean submarines, the government has said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.