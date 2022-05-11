South Korea • Yoon sworn in as president

South Korea Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Mr Yoon Suk-yeol (left) was sworn in as South Korea's 20th president yesterday in Seoul.

In his inauguration speech Mr Yoon, 61, pledged to build a society based on freedom and fairness, and to lead the nation out of multiple crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, record-low economic growth and rising unemployment.

He also offered to present a plan to strengthen North Korea's economy, if the regime is committed to denuclearisation.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob was among the 300 foreign guests at the ceremony, which included United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and China's Vice-President Wang Qishan.

SEE WORLD • A8

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2022, with the headline South Korea • Yoon sworn in as president. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top