South Korea • Yoon sworn in as president

Mr Yoon Suk-yeol (left) was sworn in as South Korea's 20th president yesterday in Seoul.

In his inauguration speech Mr Yoon, 61, pledged to build a society based on freedom and fairness, and to lead the nation out of multiple crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, record-low economic growth and rising unemployment.

He also offered to present a plan to strengthen North Korea's economy, if the regime is committed to denuclearisation.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob was among the 300 foreign guests at the ceremony, which included United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and China's Vice-President Wang Qishan.

