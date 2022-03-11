Yoon is new president

Mr Yoon Suk-yeol, 61, has emerged as South Korea's new president, winning by the smallest margin in the country's recent history. The icon of justice promised to create good jobs and fair opportunities yesterday in his first remarks as president-elect.

He told reporters that South Korea, Asia's fourth biggest economy, faced "an unprecedented and enormous challenge" ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a polarised economy and low growth rates. Mr Yoon, the opposition candidate, rode on public anger against the failed policies and unfair practices of the incumbent government.