South faces 2nd wave while panic buying hits North

A region under pressure

SEOUL • South Korea's health authorities said yesterday that they will prepare medical resources and facilities for a possible second wave of the Covid-19 infection this autumn and winter in conjunction with the flu season.

Mr Yoon Tae-ho, an officer of disinfection at the Central Disaster Management headquarters, told a news briefing that a massive cluster infection could occur more harshly this time compared with what happened in Daegu province last month. Daegu, located about 300km south-east of Seoul, along with nearby North Gyeongsang province became the epicentre of the viral spread in South Korea, with nearly 80 per cent of the country's total confirmed cases.

South Korea has since largely managed to bring the outbreak under control, with its daily caseload staying below 20 for the sixth straight day on Wednesday. There were 10,702 cases in total as at midnight Wednesday.

But experts in the country have warned of a second wave of the virus infection later this year given that no treatment or vaccine has been developed.

The health authorities are also nervously watching as tourist bookings to Jeju Island over next week's long weekend surged amid loosened social distancing rules this week. South Koreans will enjoy a stretch of holiday, starting with Buddha's birthday next Thursday and on to Children's Day on May 5.

Over in North Korea, consumers in the capital this week have been "panic buying" food staples, causing some store shelves to empty, NK News reported. The purchases may be due to stricter coronavirus measures on the way for Pyongyang and do not appear related to reports this week that leader Kim Jong Un may be seriously ill.

