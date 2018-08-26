South-east Asia will gain from a prolonged trade war, analysts say

South-east Asian nations, particularly the likes of Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia, will be among the biggest winners in the global supply chains in the event of a prolonged trade war between the United States and China, analysts and industry players say.
Mr Jonathan Choi, chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said many of its 6,000 members are considering shifting their mainland operations away to Vietnam and Cambodia where labour and land costs are cheaper.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
What is Premium?