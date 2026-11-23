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Japan faces growing challenges in attracting agricultural workers from South-east Asian nations as wages climb in those areas.

TOKYO – Workers from South Asian countries like Bangladesh and Nepal are making their mark on Japan’s agricultural sector, outpacing their South-east Asian counterparts as Tokyo races to address a persistent labour shortage in its farms.

Mirai, a Tokyo-based company dedicated to training and retaining skilled foreign workers, has introduced its first Bangladeshi candidates for farm work, signalling South Asia’s rise as a fresh labour source while the flow from Vietnam and the Philippines slows.

After passing Japan’s specified skilled worker agriculture exam in August, two students from one of Mirai’s partner schools in Bangladesh landed job offers from an agricultural company in Aomori Prefecture.

Their journey to the north-eastern region will begin in the coming months.

“I am very excited to go to Japan and learn about Japanese agriculture,” Muhammad Ahasan Habib, 21, from Mymensingh in northern Bangladesh, said in Dhaka.

“I want to make good use of my experience and take proper care of chickens.”

Another candidate, Siam Ur Rahman, 20, from Barisal in southern Bangladesh, said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work in Japan. When I go to Japan, I want to work very hard,” adding that he is also looking forward to touching the snow.

Japanese government data show that the number of Type 1 specified skilled foreign workers in agriculture, whose stays in the country are generally limited to five years, rose 26% in June from a year earlier to 44,050. Habib and Rahman will join this category.

By country, Indonesia was the largest supplier of labour with 18,255 workers, up 45%, while Nepal rose 30% to 916, Sri Lanka climbed 60% to 638, and Bangladesh jumped 127% to 334, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

Yuji Nomura, general manager of the Career Advisory Division at Sustainable Holdings, Mirai’s parent company, notes that as wages climb in Vietnam, the Philippines, and other South-east Asian nations, Japan faces growing challenges in attracting agricultural workers from those areas.

“We’re seeing a shift to South Asia for labour supply sources,” Nomura said in an interview with Kyodo News.

“Although Bangladesh is not a big farming nation, it is an agricultural country with a population of about 170 million and high potential for growth.”

Since 2018, Sustainable Holdings has been running training and retention programmes for foreign workers across Asia through Mirai.

The company’s network of partner schools spans the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, with new additions in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Students, aged 18 to their 30s, often see women gravitate towards caregiving roles while men pursue agriculture. To earn specified skilled worker status in agriculture, candidates must pass the N4 beginner-level Japanese-language test and written and practical agriculture exams, according to Nomura.

“Japan is known as a country with advanced agricultural technology,” he said. “For this reason, some people work on farms in Australia and Israel after working in Japan or run agricultural businesses in their home countries.”

Mirai operates three partner schools in Bangladesh, located in Dhaka, Chittagong, and Barisal.

Nour Noby Noriko, a Japanese instructor who teaches language and other subjects at the Dhaka school, expressed her delight at Habib and Rahman’s success in passing the Japanese exam, calling it “a great joy” for her.

With two decades of life in Bangladesh and deep connections with locals in Bengali, Nour Noby emphasised that understanding each worker’s cultural background and mindset is key to effective training.

She also stressed the importance of building an environment in Japan where foreign workers can thrive and feel secure for the long term.

Japan’s agricultural workplaces have faced chronic labour shortages due to ageing and other factors.

According to government data, including Type 1 workers and Type 2 status with no general stay limit, the number of specified skilled foreign workers and technical intern trainees in agriculture totalled 67,905 as of the end of December 2025.

Indonesia and Vietnam accounted for more than 60% of the 39,234 specified skilled foreign workers, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

But the changing landscape in fast-growing South-east Asian countries is opening new doors for South Asians in Japan.

Noriyuki Takakura, a director at Sustainable Holdings, noted that people from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are known for their seriousness and diligence, earning them high regard.

Sustainable Holdings is offering students free tuition at Mirai partner schools across Asia and helping them find housing once they arrive in Japan.

“Going forward, we will gradually expand agricultural classes in each country,” Takakura said. KYODO NEWS