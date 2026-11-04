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Son saves father with CPR learnt at school in S. Korea

An emergency dispatcher also guided the son through a video call, helping him maintain a steady rhythm while performing chest compressions.

JEONJU, South Korea – A middle schooler in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, saved his father’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation he had learnt at school, highlighting the importance of emergency response training for students.

The Jeonbuk Fire Headquarters said on Nov 3 that a man in his 40s collapsed at a local supermarket at around 7.51pm on Oct 18 after experiencing shortness of breath.

The man’s son, who witnessed the incident, immediately called emergency services but was too panicked to provide the exact address.

Fire authorities were able to dispatch paramedics after contacting the man’s wife to confirm their location.

However, the man went into cardiac arrest before paramedics arrived, prompting his son to begin performing chest compressions using techniques he had learnt during a fire safety training session at school.

A child attends middle school in South Korea between the ages 12 and 15 .

An emergency dispatcher also guided the son through a video call, helping him maintain a steady rhythm while performing chest compressions.

The son continued CPR for approximately seven minutes until paramedics arrived at around 7.58 pm.

Upon arrival, paramedics administered advanced emergency treatment, including defibrillation and airway management, successfully restoring the man’s heartbeat.

Fire authorities credited the successful rescue to the son’s prompt response, the dispatcher’s swift efforts to confirm the location and the real-time CPR guidance provided by the emergency medical dispatch centre.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s survey on sudden cardiac arrests, the survival rate among cardiac arrest patients who received CPR from bystanders was 15.3%, approximately 2.7 times higher than the 5.6% survival rate among those who did not.

The family expressed gratitude to the emergency responders who helped save the man’s life.

“We are deeply grateful to the 119 emergency services for helping us save the life of a beloved family member,” the family said.

“Having received such help, we hope to live with the same willingness to help others if we ever witness a similar emergency.” THE KOREAN HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK