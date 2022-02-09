Some Hong Kongers have picnics to avoid eateries' check-in rules

HONG KONG • When Hong Kong made a Covid-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, two friends - Birdy and Bu - who were wary of government tracking decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead.

Their idea caught fire. Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in a city where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep.

Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government's Leave Home Safe app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends.

"I just don't like being forced," Birdy said over a weekend picnic with Bu and another friend Dominic at a small park, their food and drinks neatly arranged on a blanket next to a playground.

Birdy and Bu, who declined to give their full names, named their picnic group Leave Home Wild.

Hong Kong has a relatively tiny Covid-19 caseload of just over 16,000, thanks to some of the world's strictest border controls and social distancing rules.

In December, the government made it compulsory for all adults under 65 to log their presence at various public venues - including eateries, cinemas and gyms - with the official app.

Similar apps have been deployed around the world during the pandemic. But in Hong Kong, acceptance of the technology is unavoidably linked with the public's relationship with the authorities.

"I am so frustrated," one user wrote in the picnic group. "But I will never scan that code for eating inside a restaurant."

Fears have swirled about how the information the Covid-19 tracking app collects will be used, despite assurances about data security from the authorities.

Some people are particularly concerned about how the app links with the tracking system in mainland China.

"I think the app is quite problematic, especially given the current political circumstances in Hong Kong," said data protection specialist Kwong Chung-ching. "The source code... has never been open so there is no way to check where data goes and how it operates."

Leave Home Safe stores information linked to phone numbers instead of names. It does not track users' locations, instead relying on QR code check-ins to determine where they have been.

Users are informed through the app if they were at a venue where the virus was detected.

However, those logs will be shared with the Chinese authorities when people use a special Hong Kong health code to travel to the mainland. That code requires real names, phone numbers, IDs and home addresses.

Despite privacy concerns, Hong Kong is pressing ahead with it.

Last month, it said the app would double as a vaccine pass, with a valid Covid-19 inoculation record becoming a requirement at many public venues.

Failure to comply with check-in rules at locations such as restaurants can carry fines of up to HK$5,000 (S$863) for customers, and could land eatery owners in jail for up to six months and face a maximum fine of HK$50,000.

Those avoiding the app are keen to steer clear of the "resistance" label. Instead of standing up to the authorities, co-founder Bu said they are "lying flat". The first rule is that the group's members should not urge others to boycott the app.

"People can neither express their concerns via elected legislators nor protest," he said. "What other choice is left except for not participating?

As the app becomes a necessity at more places, it is uncertain how long they can avoid it.

Birdy said: "What kind of relationship do I have with the government that allows it to track me so closely?"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE