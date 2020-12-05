Some damage to Sino-US ties beyond repair: Chinese media

BEIJING • Some damage to Sino-US ties is "beyond repair" amid a new wave of Trump administration measures to counter China, Chinese state media warned.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to their lowest point in decades over issues such as trade, technology, security, human rights and Covid-19.

In an editorial, the government-backed China Daily said it viewed as "worrisome signs" Washington's decision to limit visitor visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families and a ban on Xinjiang cotton imports.

"Even if the incoming administration has any intention of easing the tensions that have been sown, and continue to be sown, some damage is simply beyond repair, as the sitting US president intends."

Relations between the two countries are being shifted to "a dangerous path", the editorial said.

China's Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai on Thursday, however, signalled a desire to reset ties as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. "There are always differences between the two countries. None of them justifies confrontation and war, cold or hot," Mr Cui said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, US prosecutors are said to be discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to resolve charges against her and end her detention in Canada, which would end another major source of tension between the US and China.

