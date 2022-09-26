About 4,300 guests to remember slain Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe at state funeral

TOKYO - About 4,300 guests are expected to attend a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, 81 days after he was assassinated during a campaign rally in the western city of Nara.

Among them are about 700 foreign guests, including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Abe had attended the lying-in-state of both the Republic's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and former president S R Nathan.

The state funeral, which will cost 1.66 billion yen (S$16.5 million), is only the second to be held in post-war Japan after a service for former prime minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

While Mr Abe has been cremated, his ashes will be brought to the state funeral, which will begin at 2pm (1pm Singapore time) at the Nippon Budokan arena.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will open the proceedings, followed by the national anthem and a minute of silence. Five people will offer eulogies, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga in his capacity as a close friend of Mr Abe's.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will not attend the service in line with tradition. Instead, their chamberlains will pay respects on their behalf.

All attendees must wear a mask.

Wreath-laying stands will be set up at the Kudanzaka Park, just outside the arena, for the public to pay their final respects from 10am to 4pm.

Security is expected to be watertight to avoid the blunders that led to Mr Abe's assassination.

In contrast to the outpouring of shock and grief in the wake of Mr Abe's killing, the state funeral has become highly controversial in Japan.

One man self-immolated last week in protest against the funeral, while mid-size protests have broken out. At least six in 10 Japanese are opposed to the state funeral, polls have shown.

This has led the government to declare that it does not force anyone to mourn Mr Abe.

"State funerals" are a relic of Japan's pre-war imperial history, leading some to argue that the event is unconstitutional.

That Mr Kishida went ahead with the event without any parliamentary debate, citing Mr Abe's record tenure as prime minister of eight years and eight months, has also been controversial.