Solomons, China sign pact despite Aussie, US concerns

BEIJING • China yesterday said it has signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, which had faced pressure from nearby Australia and the United States to reject the deal.

Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Jeremiah Manele "officially signed an inter-governmental framework agreement on security cooperation the other day", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"The two sides will conduct cooperation, including maintenance of social order, protection and safety of people's lives and property, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response, to help the Solomon Islands strengthen capacity building and safeguard its own security," he said.

The announcement came as the Asia czar of US President Joe Biden's administration, Mr Kurt Campbell, was set to lead a delegation of American officials to the South Pacific nation in the coming days, according to a White House statement.

The tour will also include Hawaii, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Earlier this month, Australia's Pacific Minister Zed Seselja made an unusual mid-election campaign trip to the Solomon Islands, where he publicly asked the Pacific nation's leadership to "consider" not signing the security pact with Beijing.

The flurry of diplomacy was sparked by the leaking of a draft agreement late last month between the Chinese government and the Solomon Islands that allowed the deployment of China's security forces in the case of domestic unrest.

The agreement also facilitates a safe harbour for Chinese naval vessels just 2,000km from the Australian coastline.

Australia and the US have long been concerned about Beijing negotiating a military base in the Pacific, which would allow the Chinese government to operate its forces in much closer proximity to both countries.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government was concerned about a "lack of transparency" in the security agreement.

But Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has insisted the pact would not allow China to construct a military base and has strongly asserted his country's right to an independent foreign policy.

BLOOMBERG