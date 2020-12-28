Social distancing in S. Korea extended to Jan 3

SEOUL • South Korea said yesterday that it will extend social distancing measures to Sunday, as it continues to report near-record numbers of new Covid-19 cases each day.

For the run-up to Christmas and New Year holidays, the government banned gatherings of more than four people in Greater Seoul and closed ski resorts and other tourist spots.

Beyond that temporary restriction, gatherings of more than 50 people are banned in Greater Seoul, and indoor restaurant dining is prohibited after 9pm.

South Korea is in the midst of its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began.

In recent weeks, the authorities considered imposing the highest alert, which is one above the current level and the closest scenario to a lockdown in its alert system, raising concerns of further damage to the economy.

"We will observe the situation over the next week and decide whether to adjust the social distancing measures before Jan 3, when the special quarantine measures for the year-end holidays terminate," said Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.

The country reported 970 new coronavirus cases last Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said yesterday, bringing the national tally to 56,872 cases, with 808 deaths.

That is the smallest in five days, but still not far off the record 1,241 infections logged last Friday.

Mr Kwon said there will be minor adjustments to current restrictions, such as allowing takeout and delivery only for customers buying just coffee, drinks or desserts in fast-food restaurants, a measure already in place for other cafes.

