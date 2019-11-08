Snow crab fetches $62,200 at Japan auction

TOKYO • A Japanese bidder has paid 5 million yen (S$62,200) at auction for a 1.2kg snow crab measuring 14.6cm across - a price that "probably set a new world record", local officials said yesterday.

The winter seafood delicacy is in season from this week in the western Tottori region, where the crustacean was snapped up. In Japan, buyers often pay massive sums to secure a seasonal first at auction.

Local government official Shota Inamono said the price exceeded last year's record of 2 million yen, which was registered at the time in the Guinness World Records for the most expensive crab.

"The crab this year beat the record price last year, so this is probably the most expensive crab in the world," he said, adding that the government will consider applying for Guinness certification again.

The crab was bought by a local retailer and will be served at a high-end Japanese restaurant in Tokyo.

In January, a Japanese sushi entrepreneur paid a record US$3.1 million (S$4.2 million) for a giant tuna at Tokyo's new Toyosu fish market.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE