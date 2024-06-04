‘Smile more,’ says HK chief executive John Lee, in bid to promote city’s hospitality

To make tourists feel more welcome in Hong Kong, its chief executive John Lee has asked for residents to smile more, and be more helpful to each other and visitors.

The Hong Kong government launched a campaign - titled Let’s Go the Extra Mile - on June 3, which aims to promote hospitality and strengthen its position as a top tourist destination, according to reports by Hong Kong media outlets.

Speaking at a press conference on June 4, Mr Lee urged Hong Kongers to be more courteous and helpful, to smile more, and to “go the extra mile to promote Hong Kong’s hospitality”.

Mr Kevin Yeung, Hong Kong’s secretary for culture, sports, and tourism, said a “handful of black sheep” have tarnished the reputation of frontline staff in the past by treating visitors impolitely, media outlet The HK HUB reported.

“As a result, we have started our work and discussion to promote our hospitality,” said Mr Yeung.

As part of the campaign, schools will receive from the Education Bureau learning resources, which encourage students to plan and promote activities centred around the theme of courtesy.

The Home Affairs Department will organise activities in districts, to promote the message of hospitality and foster an environment of courtesy and friendliness in the community.

Mr Yeung added that the government might also introduce reward schemes to encourage good attitude or service.

Campaign videos will also utilise the star power of local actors and actresses such as Louis Koo, Stephy Tang, Jessica Hsuan, Kevin Chu, and Tony Wu, reported online publication Marketing Interactive.

The South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong has seen a significant rebound in arrival numbers since cross-boundary travel resumed in 2023 after the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 11.23 million visitor arrivals in the first quarter of 2024, a 154 per cent increase year-on-year.

Hong Kong had 34 million visitors in 2023, 55.9 million in 2019, and 65.1 million in 2018.