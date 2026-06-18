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Smartphone catches fire on flight leaving Tokyo’s Haneda airport; no injuries

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The smartphone caught fire on a British Airways flight on June 18.

The smartphone caught fire on a British Airways flight on June 18.

PHOTO: AFP

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TOKYO – A smartphone caught fire on a British Airways flight on June 18 as it was taxiing for take-off at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, but there were no injuries among the 211 passengers and crew onboard, Japan’s Transport Ministry said.

According to the ministry’s Tokyo airport office, the smartphone is believed to have belonged to a passenger, and crew members put out the fire with an on-board extinguisher. A crew member reported to the office at around 1.10pm that smoke was coming from the cabin.

The aircraft returned to its parking stand as a precaution, but departed for London after safety checks were completed.

Fires and smoke incidents involving lithium-ion batteries in smartphones and power banks have increased in recent years. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.