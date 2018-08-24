Smart sensors among tech from S'pore on display

From smart sensor networks to logistic platforms that tap blockchain technology, Singapore tech is on display at the inaugural Smart China Expo in the Chinese western city of Chongqing.

Singapore is the largest foreign exhibitor at the three-day tech fair, which also involves tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Intel. The fair opened to the public yesterday.

One of the biggest exhibitors is ST Electronics, which has on display its smart street lights.

These have sensors that automatically control the brightness of lights and switch them on and off depending on external conditions, which results in energy savings.

"Once you deploy these street lights, you have a sensor network that can be connected to sensors that monitor other things," said Mr Yao Shih Jih, executive vice-president of ST Electronics.

These sensors provide everything, from temperature and weather to water and flooding data, allowing the municipal authorities to monitor conditions in their cities. These sensors have been deployed in various countries including the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

Another Singapore company, Veritag, is showcasing a verification system that allows consumers to check if food products are genuine.

Products would be tagged with unique QR codes and a blockchain token, which consumers can scan. Once scanned, the codes cannot be reused, said the firm's chief executive Jason Lim.

Fake food products and food safety are big issues in China, and consumers are concerned about the provenance of the products they buy after previous food safety scandals, said Mr Lim.

Veritag was among a number of Singapore firms that inked a total of nine deals with their Chinese counterparts on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) chief executive Tan Kiat How said the deals would allow links between Chongqing and Singapore to be strengthened. IMDA is leading a delegation of more than 40 Singapore tech companies to the expo where they have a chance to network with Chinese partners.

"We welcome Singapore-based companies to come to Chongqing as it is the gateway to the western part of China, and likewise, Chinese companies which are seeking to expand to Singapore and Asean," he said.

Danson Cheong