SM Teo Chee Hean to meet Hong Kong's incoming, outgoing leaders

HONG KONG - Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will visit Hong Kong from Sunday to Wednesday (May 29 to June 1).

Mr Teo will meet Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam; Mr Leung Chun Ying, former chief executive and vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; and Chief Executive-elect John Lee.

They will exchange views on the developments in Singapore, Hong Kong and the broader region, and affirm the two cities' longstanding and close partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will be accompanied on his trip by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other MFA officials.

The visit comes as Singapore and Hong Kong look towards gradually resuming regular exchanges following the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The last Singapore official to visit Hong Kong was Health Minister Ong Ye Kung when he attended a global health conference in the city last November.

Mrs Lam is due to hand over Hong Kong’s leadership reins to Mr Lee come July 1.

Mr Lee secured more than 99 per cent of votes as the sole candidate in the city’s small-circle chief executive election on May 8.

He is currently in Beijing to meet China’s top leaders following his election victory, and is slated to return to Hong Kong on Tuesday.