Slimmer N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un not using body double, S. Korean spy agency says

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dropped about 20 kilograms, South Korea's spy agency believes, and it dismissed speculation he was using a body double.

Mr Kim tipped the scales at about 140kg in 2019 and has lost weight since then, the agency told lawmakers on Thursday (Oct 28).

Its estimates were based on optimal facial analysis, weight-tracking models and an analysis of high-resolution video, ruling party representative Kim Byung-kee told reporters.

The agency said rumours the North Korean leader had been using a body double were groundless, based on their analysis that also used artificial intelligence.

It added Mr Kim appeared to be in good health, the lawmaker said.

The 37-year-old leader - overweight and a smoker - has been the subject of health speculation for years and his public appearances are closely tracked for insights about the autocratic and secretive regime in Pyongyang, especially since his family has a history of heart disease.

Mr Kim has cut a much trimmer figure at his public appearances over the past few months, including a military parade in September and an expo of the state's latest nuclear-capable weapons in October.



Mr Kim Jong Un (centre) taking part in a parade of 'paramilitary and public security forces' to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea, on Sept 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP/KCNA



He has been looking to rally support as North Korea is facing one of its worst food shortages in years.

The North Korean leader said he feels like he's walking on thin ice, referring to the food shortage problem, according to Mr Kim Byung-kee.

"Kim instructed authorities to secure as much food as possible," the lawmaker said.

Kim Jong Un's decision to shut borders due to Covid-19 has made matters worse, cutting off its little legal trade and helping cause one of the biggest economic contractions in more than two decades, according to Fitch Solutions.



Mr Kim Jong Un attends the Defence Development Exhibition, in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released on Oct 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP/KCNA



North Korea's trade with its main partner, China, dropped to about US$185 million (S$249 million) from January to September this year, a third of what is was a year earlier, lawmaker Ha Tae-keung of the opposition People Power Party told reporters after the briefing by the spy agency.

The South Korean agency also said North Korea may have reprocessed spent fuel rods at its plutonium-producing Yongbyon nuclear facility from February to July.

Its assessment was in line with analysis from the United Nations atomic watchdog released in late August.