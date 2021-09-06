Slim calves the rage among women before controversial op banned

China Correspondent
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING • Undergraduate Bian Jiao, 20, was not happy with the size of her calves.

"My calves are too big, and they do not seem to become smaller no matter how much I control my diet or exercise," she told The Straits Times.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2021, with the headline 'Slim calves the rage among women before controversial op banned'. Subscribe
Topics: 