S.Korea looks at voting options for infected citizens as cases spiral

SEOUL • South Korea's Parliament explored ways to allow people who have caught Covid-19 to cast their ballot in next month's presidential election, as the number of new cases spiralled to nearly 50,000 for the first time.

South Korea will elect its next president on March 9, but concerns about potential Covid-19-related disruptions are growing.

The election watchdog planned to introduce a proposal yesterday to the National Assembly to amend the Public Official Election Act enabling in-person voting for Covid-19 patients after 6pm on March 5 and 9. The current rules effectively ban people who are diagnosed with a contagious disease after the March 4-5 early voting period due to the mandatory isolation policy.

Both ruling and opposition parties have called for patients to be allowed to vote from 6pm to 9pm, and a proposal was expected to be put up for a vote on Monday.

The ruling Democratic Party also called for mail-in voting for the patients, while main opposition People Power Party suggested setting up special polling stations.

South Korea's daily number of new cases hit a record high of 49,567 for Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

South Korea, with a 52 million population, has largely been a Covid-19 mitigation success story, with 1,131,239 total infections and 6,943 deaths, thanks largely to masks, distancing and aggressive testing and tracing.

But the government said yesterday that it was dropping its vaunted "trace, test and treat" programme as a surge in Omicron cases threatens to overwhelm the country's healthcare system.

The country surpassed one million infections over the weekend due to the rapid spread of the variant.

The "trace, test and treat" approach is "difficult to operate due to limited resources" and has "excessively high social and economic costs", said Mr Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official.

A new set of measures to manage the virus is taking effect in stages starting this month, and will refocus resources on the most vulnerable, health officials said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE