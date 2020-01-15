Six killed, 10 missing after bus disappears into sinkhole in China

An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, the state-run CCTV broadcaster said, adding that 16 people had been taken to hospital.

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus - jutting into the air - sank over halfway into the ground. Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child.

The incident, outside a hospital, also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.

CCTV said the cause of the accident was under investigation.