Singaporean tourist rescued by helicopter in S. Korea after allegedly entering restricted area

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The 60-year-old Singaporean had allegedly entered the restricted zone of Sanbangsan Mountain on Jeju island.

A Singaporean tourist had to be rescued by helicopter in South Korea after he allegedly strayed into a restricted area on one of the mountains there and got lost.

The 60-year-old, identified only as Mr A in local media reports, had allegedly entered the restricted zone of Sanbangsan Mountain, located in the south-western coast of Jeju Island, at 7.48pm on May 18.

The mountain attracts scores of visitors due to its vibrant fields of mustard flowers in the spring, but the upper areas of Sanbangsan, including its summit, are off-limits to the public to protect its vegetation and prevent rockfalls.

Visitors are allowed only up to the ticket office and the Sanbanggulsa Cave Temple halfway up the mountain.

The Chosun Daily reported on May 19 that the man had lost his way after climbing Sanbangsan Mountain and made a distress call.

The English-language news website said firefighting authorities, who launched a search, rescued the man by helicopter around 10pm, two hours after receiving the report.

The man was reported to be in good condition.

The Jeju Self-Governing Police Agency said on May 19 it is investigating the Singaporean on suspicion of violating the Cultural Heritage Conservation and Utilisation Act.

Unauthorised entry into the restricted zone can result in a fine of up to 20 million won (S$17,000) or jailed for up to two years.