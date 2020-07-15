Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong offers condolences to victims of Japan's devastating floods

SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has conveyed his condolences and offered his thoughts to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the victims of the devastating flooding and landslides that killed at least 72 people in Japan.

In a letter to Prime Minister Abe on Wednesday (July 15), Mr Lee said: "I am saddened to hear that the recent torrential rains across central and southern Japan have led to the tragic loss of lives and caused extensive damage."

"Our thoughts are with you and the people of Japan during this difficult time," he said.

Torrential rain which started on July 4 in south-western Kyushu has carved a path of destruction across Japan throughout the month, according to Agence France-Presse.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated.

The death toll from the rains now stands at 72 as the search continues for more than a dozen people still officially listed as missing.

On a visit to the hardest-hit Kumamoto region on Monday, Prime Minister Abe pledged 400 billion yen (S$5.2 billion) for recovery efforts.

Japan's national meteorological agency warned that more heavy downpours were possible.

Prime Minister Lee said Singapore is ready to offer its assistance to Japan in relief efforts, adding that he's confident "Japan will overcome this challenge and emerge stronger".

