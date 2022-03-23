Singapore monitoring situation, offers support

The Singapore Government has expressed sadness over the crash of a China Eastern Airlines flight in China's Guangxi on Monday.

In a statement issued in the early hours yesterday, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said the government was monitoring the situation closely and was in contact with the Chinese authorities.

"As MU5735 had taken off from Kunming and was headed for Guangzhou, we have also reached out to Singaporeans in Yunnan and Guangzhou who have e-registered with the MFA," the spokesman said.

"So far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight," the spokesman added.

Noting that search and rescue operations are ongoing, Singapore said it has offered support to the Chinese government in its efforts, and offered condolences to the families of the passengers and crew on board the flight.

The ministry has also directed Singaporeans who require consular assistance to contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at: