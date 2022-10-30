Singapore embassy in Seoul saddened by stampede

SEOUL - The Singapore Embassy in Seoul said on Sunday it is saddened by reports of a stampede that occurred in the South Korean capital, Seoul.
In a Facebook post, it said Singaporeans who require urgent consular assistance may contact the Embassy’s Duty Officer at 010-7204-6240 (if calling from outside South Korea, dial 8210-7204-6240).
The stampede on Saturday night occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area, emergency officials said.
South Korean authorities said 151 deaths have been confirmed.
Those killed include 19 foreigners who were from countries such as Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.
Most of those who died were said to be teenagers and people in their 20s.
A further 82 people were injured.