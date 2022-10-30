Singapore embassy in Seoul saddened by stampede

The stampede on Saturday night occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area, emergency officials said.

South Korean authorities said 151 deaths have been confirmed.

Those killed include 19 foreigners who were from countries such as Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

Most of those who died were said to be teenagers and people in their 20s.

A further 82 people were injured.