Singapore, China to look beyond Tianjin Eco-City as project nears 20-year mark: Chee Hong Tat

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat (right) at the SUTD Eco-City Research and Innovation Centre in Tianjin Eco-City on Sept 17.

BEIJING – Singapore and China are looking to take their nearly two-decade partnership on the Tianjin Eco-City beyond its physical boundaries, using the project as a base to open up more opportunities for businesses across the wider Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Speaking to reporters on Sept 18 as he wrapped up his visit to China, Chee said both sides have agreed to look at a longer-term development plan for the government-to-government project as it approaches its 20th anniversary in 2028, with newer technologies and approaches in urban planning potentially shaping its next phase.

“We hope that the collaborations we have in Tianjin Eco-City can provide a useful platform for Singapore and Chinese companies to take some of the innovations and business solutions into other parts of China,” he said. He added that Chinese companies that wish to go to South-east Asia can likewise use Singapore as a launch pad into the region.

Chee was in Beijing, Xiong’an and Tianjin from Sept 13 to 18 to co-chair the Singapore-Tianjin Economic and Trade Council (STETC) meeting, along with Tianjin Mayor Zhang Gong. He also met Tianjin Party Secretary Chen Min’er.

He is accompanied by Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling. More than 80 representatives from Singapore businesses are on the trip with him, some of which already have operations in Tianjin while others joined to explore new business opportunities.

Established in 2008, Tianjin Eco-City, about a two-hour drive from Beijing, is the second bilateral project between Singapore and China after the Suzhou Industrial Park that was launched in 1994.

The 30 sq km city, about three times the size of Sengkang, one of the largest residential towns in Singapore, has grown considerably since with a resident population of nearly 200,000 and more than 30,000 registered companies and institutions across sectors such as technology, research and development and logistics.

As Singapore and China consider what comes next for the project, Chee said Xiong’an, which he visited for the first time, is a potential area for collaboration.

Xiong’an, the new city in Hebei province about 100km south-west of Beijing, is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature project aimed at easing Beijing’s urban overcrowding and spreading out development by taking over some of the capital’s non-government functions.

An ambitious urban planning project built on former farmland, it has drawn comparisons with the development of the southern tech hub Shenzhen and Shanghai’s Pudong, a business and financial district.

Xi has personally championed Xiong’an’s development since it was launched in April 2017 and has inspected the area four times in nine years, most recently in March 2026.

Chee said he was particularly struck by Xiong’an’s master planning and saw parallels with Singapore’s approach to urban development, including principles laid down in the nation’s early years after independence.

“You have to plan first so that you’re able to optimise not just individual plots, but the precinct as a whole. Once you plan, you have to have the discipline to stick to the plan,” he said.

Another similarity was the emphasis on integrating nature with development, said Chee, pointing to Xiong’an’s allocation of land for blue and green spaces alongside residential, commercial and industrial areas.

“It shows the long-term strategic vision of the Chinese government and its ability to mobilise resources once they set their commitment to making something work to deliver good outcomes,” he added.

Singapore companies are already establishing a presence there. CapitaLand is set to operate a mall near a high-speed rail station while Singapore supply chain firm YCH also has operations in Xiong’an.

Singapore architectural and urban planning firm Morrow is in discussions with Xiong’an officials on how Singapore’s planning experience could contribute to the new city’s development, said Chee.

The firm was founded by the late Liu Thai Ker, widely regarded as the architect of modern Singapore for his role in shaping the country’s urban landscape.

Chee said Liu had begun discussions with Xiong’an officials before his death in January 2026 and his son Daniel Liu, who was on the trip with the minister, has since continued those conversations.

At Xiong’an, Chee also attended the Green Development Forum, which aims to promote Tianjin Eco-City as a hub for green and low-carbon industries. It was the first time it was held in Xiong’an, after the first two editions were held in Tianjin Eco-City.

During the trip, Chee also met China’s Minister for Housing and Urban–Rural Development Ni Hong. They co-chaired the third edition of a leadership dialogue for officials from both sides to discuss and exchange knowledge on built-environment issues.