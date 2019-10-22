Singapore, China reaffirm military ties

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, yesterday morning, and the two discussed global security issues and the regional architecture. Both men reaffirmed the longstanding ties between the two military forces and acknowledged the significant progress in their bilateral defence relationship, especially in recent years, said a Defence Ministry statement.

Gen Xu welcomed the signing of an upgraded defence pact on Sunday between the two countries, saying it will help raise the level of bilateral defence cooperation. The enhanced agreement will see regular ministerial-level dialogues and larger-scale military exercises, as well as a mutual logistics support arrangement.