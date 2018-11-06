Singapore, China closer to signing upgraded pact

Singapore and China have concluded negotiations on an upgraded free trade pact between the two countries.

This will give Singapore businesses greater trade facilitation and investment protection in China, fewer barriers to investing in the country, and more access to its service sector.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry made the announcement yesterday after a meeting between Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and China's Vice-Minister of Commerce and International Trade Representative Fu Ziying on the sidelines of the inaugural China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Mr Chan noted that the upgrade signals both countries' "joint commitment towards greater economic collaboration and trade liberalisation".

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS