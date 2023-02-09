Singapore-based hair removal salon chain Strip defends China ad featuring orangutan

SINGAPORE - Hair removal salon chain Strip said that some social media users in China may have drawn the wrong conclusion from one of its advertisements in the country featuring an orangutan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Strip addressed images of the ad for its salons in Shanghai.

The images went viral in China earlier this month, angering social media users who accused the company of shaming women who do not remove their body hair, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

The ad published by SCMP showed an orangutan and a model wearing similar dresses at the doorway of a Strip outlet.

Strip said that the orangutan is the company’s brand mascot and is not a comparison to the female form.

“Our mascot was inspired by the beloved tourism icon of Singapore and has been present since the brand started 20 years ago,” Strip said, adding that it will never engage in campaigns that shame or influence people to accept beauty services that benefit the company.

“We are a brand that believes in good humour and setting high standards in all our campaigns with full respect for females and males alike with the most progressive mindset,” the company said.

The use of inventive and humorous advertising and marketing campaigns helps the company remove the embarrassment that could be caused by a “sensitive subject”, it added.

Strip has since decided to stop using images of orangutans in its ads in mainland China and Hong Kong in order to avoid misunderstandings and misinterpretations.

Founded in Singapore in 2002, Strip has outlets in 12 cities including Bangkok, Manila and Mumbai, according to its websites.

Posts on the company’s Facebook page have featured images of orangutans for more than a decade.

According to SCMP, the ad in question has been viewed 4 million times on video-sharing app Douyin and drawn criticism from social media users in China.

“I’ve made a tip-off against this advertisement,” SCMP quoted one user saying. “This company degrades women and materialises women and creates body anxiety among women only for the sake of its commercial interests.”

“What’s wrong with being hairy?” another user said.