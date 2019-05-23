Singapore and Japan discuss defence ties

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, reviewing a Guard of Honour at the Japanese Ministry of Defence yesterday.

The two ministers discussed the deepening of bilateral defence ties, as well as regional security issues, in an hour-long meeting.

Dr Ng, whose three-day working trip to Tokyo ends today, also exchanged views with Mr Iwaya on North Korea, the South China Sea and ongoing efforts to deter illegal ship-to-ship transfers, Japan's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

They also discussed the promotion of regional security and stability via bilateral and multilateral frameworks, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence.

Japan's statement added that these frameworks include the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus comprising Asean and eight regional countries. It cited Dr Ng as saying that Japan plays an important role in this framework and that he welcomed port calls by Japanese vessels to the region.

Japan's largest destroyer, Izumo, docked in Singapore for an international maritime defence show last week.