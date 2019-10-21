Singapore and China to boost military cooperation

Singapore's and China's military forces will have more frequent ministerial-level dialogues and larger-scale military exercises involving the army, navy and air force of both countries.

Defence chiefs from both sides signed an upgraded pact that will also see their troops visit each other under a new Visiting Forces Agreement, and give each other logistical support.

The closer collaboration is built on top of the existing Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation signed in 2008.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe inked the pact in Beijing, ahead of China's annual security conference, Xiangshan Forum, which Dr Ng will address tomorrow.

