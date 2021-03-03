Signs of activity picked up at N. Korea's nuclear sites: UN agency

SEOUL • Signs of activity have recently been detected at some North Korean nuclear facilities, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief has said, expressing serious concern at the reclusive regime's continued activities.

Mr Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told the board of governors that there was evidence that the regime has continued construction at an experimental light-water reactor at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, including testing of the infrastructure for cooling water late last year.

He added that while there were no signs of producing enriched uranium at the reported centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon, there are ongoing indications of activity at another facility in Kangson, just outside of Pyongyang.

The Kangson site has long been suspected as the regime's clandestine facility for uranium enrichment, or fuel for nuclear bombs.

But 38 North, a United States-based North Korean monitoring website, said in December that Kangson may not be a uranium enrichment plant, but is dedicated to making related components for enriching uranium.

Mr Grossi said there were no signs of operations at the Yongbyon complex's 5MW nuclear reactor - the country's main source of weapons-grade plutonium - and of enriched uranium production at the reported centrifuge enrichment facility there.

But there were signs of operation at the stream plant that serves the radiochemical laboratory.

Mr Grossi said the North's nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern.

"The continuation of the DPRK's nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolution and is deeply regrettable," he said on Monday, using the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's formal name.

"I call upon the DPRK to comply fully with its obligations under Security Council resolutions, to cooperate promptly with the agency in the full and effective implementation of its NPT Safeguards Agreement and to resolve all outstanding issues," he said, referring to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Pyongyang expelled IAEA inspectors in 2009.

Since then, the agency has monitored the country's nuclear programme through open-source information and satellite imagery.

North Korea's last and largest nuclear test was in 2017, when it claimed to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

Meanwhile, the newly minted US Ambassador to the UN said on Monday that North Korea continues to pose a serious threat to peace and security for the world, and that the US will keep pressing the regime for denuclearisation.

Ms Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at her first press conference: "So we have a vital interest in trying to deter North Korea towards that goal, and also in defending against its provocations or use of force.

"President (Joe) Biden has made clear that we're going to engage in a principled diplomacy, together with our allies and partners, and we will keep pressing towards a denuclearised North Korea."

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK