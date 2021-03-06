News analysis
Sigh of relief in Taiwan after Chinese Premier's speech
No national reunification law unveiled at opening of Parliament in Beijing despite media talk
In his speech at the opening of the annual full session of Parliament last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word "peaceful" when he reiterated Beijing's enduring desire for eventual reunification with Taiwan.
The omission, deliberate or not, fuelled speculation that China had abandoned its four-decade-old policy of peaceful reunification and would resort to military means to force the self-ruled island back to the fold.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.