News analysis

Sigh of relief in Taiwan after Chinese Premier's speech

No national reunification law unveiled at opening of Parliament in Beijing despite media talk

Benjamin Kang Lim‍ Global Affairs Correspondent In Beijing
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In his speech at the opening of the annual full session of Parliament last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left out the word "peaceful" when he reiterated Beijing's enduring desire for eventual reunification with Taiwan.

The omission, deliberate or not, fuelled speculation that China had abandoned its four-decade-old policy of peaceful reunification and would resort to military means to force the self-ruled island back to the fold.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 06, 2021, with the headline 'Sigh of relief in Taiwan after Chinese Premier's speech'. Subscribe
Topics: 