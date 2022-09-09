Sichuan earthquake death toll rises to 82; rain threatens rescue efforts

BEIJING - Rain, flash floods and mudslides threatened the search for dozens of people still missing on Thursday, days after a strong earthquake rocked mountainous areas of south-west China's Sichuan province, killing at least 86.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Luding county in Ganzi at 12.52pm on Monday, forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.

Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, state television CCTV news reported.

State-run newspaper People's Daily said that 50 people died in Ganzi prefecture, while 36 deaths were reported in neighbouring Ya'an city.

Weather forecasters issued an orange warning, the second highest, for possible geological disasters in Luding, which can include landslides. A less severe yellow warning was issued for central and western Sichuan. In China's four-tier weather warning system, red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Moderate rain was forecast to continue to Friday with heavy showers in some areas.

"Since the post-earthquake geological conditions are inherently fragile, and the impact of additional rainfall may lead to landslides and mudslides, the local area needs to beware of secondary disasters," China's meteorological administration said.

The People's Liberation Army, paramilitary police and fire rescue services dispatched more than 10,000 workers who continued search operations and landslide clean-up efforts in the remote countryside.

Rescuers braved flash floods and landslides caused by aftershocks to relocate villagers from destroyed homes, often having to haul them through mountainous terrain on ropes and stretchers.

CCTV images showed soldiers in military fatigues and orange life jackets using a zip-line to ferry people across river rapids.

"We also waded through the water to get to Xingfu village. The mountain torrents contain rocks... the stones you can't see in the water pose the greatest threat to us," rescue team member Tan Ke told CCTV.

He added: "We quickly used ropes to build a human ladder... when we first started wading, the water reached our knees and thighs. By the time we got to a safe place, the flash flood had reached waist level."

Over 22,000 people have so far been moved into 124 temporary sites across Ganzi and Ya'an. Nearly 1,800 schools in the area had reopened by Wednesday.

