Shoppers splurge on spectacles in Japan as deflation-era mindset fades away

TOKYO – After mastering the art of selling no-frills glasses to deflation-wary Japanese shoppers, the country’s largest eyewear maker is learning the finer points of the upsell.

A limited run of premium-priced 90,000 yen (S$716) designer spectacles by JINS Holdings sold out earlier in 2026, showing that consumers are finally ready to pay more – even for everyday items – as inflation creeps back into the economy.

JINS rose to prominence 25 years ago with its bargain-basement 4,990-yen eyeglasses, becoming a household name for cheap chic as falling or stagnant prices took hold.

Now, the Tokyo-based lensmaker is positioning itself to take advantage of the shift towards greater pricing power by opening up stores in ritzy venues such as a new flagship location in central Ginza – a break from its dowdier shops in train stations and shopping malls – and by offering a broader price range.

“The era of discussing products based on price alone is over,” said Hitoshi Tanaka, 63, the company’s founder and chief executive. “If something has real value, customers will buy it, even at a higher price.”

As JINS moves upscale at home, Tanaka also sees opportunity in the American market, betting that Japanese fashion sensibilities and a vertically integrated, direct-from-factory business model can compete overseas with rivals such as European giant EssilorLuxottica. Tanaka says he is encouraged by American tourists seeking out JINS stores in Japan and viral American social media posts.

Japan Inc challenged

Shifting consumer demand, rising fixed costs and a sharp drop in the value of the yen against the US dollar are presenting a tsunami of challenges to much of corporate Japan. But JINS is among a group of retailers leveraging hyper-efficient supply chains to profit from less price-sensitive domestic customers as well as untapped buyers in foreign markets.

They are doing that by raising the bar: Proving higher prices are justified by delivering better materials, sharper designs and improved quality.

Eyeglass demand serves as a good proxy for price tolerance as people need them but have a lot of discretion on how much to spend.

JINS put that notion to the test earlier in 2026 when it introduced its limited run to commemorate the opening of the Ginza store. A half-year’s supply of the high-end eyeglasses, available in titanium, acetate or celluloid, sold out in just two months. The company also offers glasses with special features to highlight cheek colours and hide dark circles under the wearer’s eyes.

JINS built its business by offering speedy service and affordable prices. Its frames and lenses cost roughly 5,000 yen to 30,000 yen, with most prescription glasses ready in about 30 minutes. But as inflation began to gather pace after the pandemic, it noticed consumers became more willing to splurge on little luxuries such as lenswear and the company saw a steady pick-up in sales of its more premium-style products.

“When we started JINS in 2001, Japan was in a deflationary environment and the price itself had value,” Tanaka said, adding that the average selling price for a pair of eyeglasses has climbed to around 12,000 yen to 13,000 yen. “But now consumers have matured.”

Even as inflation reshapes behaviour on both sides of the checkout counter, it is a difficult balance to find the right mix of affordability and aspirational value.

Real wages, especially for workers employed by smaller companies outside of Tokyo and other urban centres, have lagged behind rising costs for groceries and everyday goods. It is no coincidence that JINS and Tanaka hail from Gunma, a sleepy prefecture a few hours north-east of Tokyo known for its hot springs and hearty food.

While average Japanese incomes have started to catch up, many shoppers remain deeply price-sensitive after decades of depreciation.

“I try to cut back on everyday expenses where I can, and spend money on things I care about,” said Keita Nunokawa, a 26-year-old office worker who recently paid about 15,000 yen for a pair of lightweight eyeglasses at a new JINS store in Shinjuku, the gateway to Tokyo’s sprawling western suburbs. “If it’s something I really want and can use for a long time, I’m willing to pay for it.”

Evolving strategies

That is a test for many deflation-era champions such as 100-yen store pioneer Daiso Industries and Uniqlo clothing maker Fast Retailing, which are moving to shed their image of offering rock-bottom prices without alienating long-time consumers.

“Japan has become a much less homogeneous market in terms of consumption capacity and behaviour,” said Michael Causton of JapanConsuming, whose firm provides research on the country’s consumers and retail market. “People are spending where they have to, but they’re still saving a great deal because they’re very worried about inflation.”

JINS, which opened its first shop in Fukuoka, has grown into Japan’s top eyewear retailer, with 560 domestic stores and 265 international locations, mainly in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

While Japan’s eyeglass industry has a long history in Fukui prefecture and multiple layers of distributors, most of the frames and lenses sold at JINS are made in China and other Asian countries and shipped directly to its stores to keep costs low.

The company’s shares are up almost 50 per cent so far in 2026 and it expects to post a record 110 billion yen in sales for the fiscal year through August.

But even as JINS makes more money from each customer, Japan’s population is rapidly ageing and shrinking, so further expansion overseas is existential for maintaining growth.

Tanaka, who remains the single largest shareholder in JINS with about a 34 per cent stake, is seeking to expand the company’s beachhead in the lucrative US market, where it currently operates a half dozen stores in Los Angeles and another in San Francisco.

JINS’ appeal to American buyers is based less on price than performance.

Its latest offering is a line of so-called Beauty Glasses designed to flatter facial features with tints that mimic make-up, based on its popular Cheek Color lenses sold in Japan. The company said social media queries from the United States about those Japanese products provided an early gauge of pent-up demand from American consumers.

Whether JINS can grow in a market dominated by EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company, remains to be seen.

In addition to owning Ray-Ban, Oakley and other prominent brands, the French-Italian lenswear conglomerate also operates a network of 18,000 stores, including LensCrafters, Pearle Vision and Sunglass Hut.

“It’s a major challenge for JINS, but I believe we can do it,” Tanaka said. “If we succeed in America, investors’ view of JINS will change, and it will help us become a global brand.” Bloomberg