Shincheonji church was at centre of first outbreak in S. Korea

During the initial stages of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea earlier this year, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus attracted intense criticism after reports emerged that its members were uncooperative and hampered the health authorities' efforts to trace and contain the virus.

The church - which claims to have about 300,000 followers around the world, including in Wuhan, China - was at the centre of the initial Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea, which saw a sudden outbreak in February in connection with a 61-year-old woman who was a member of the church and later labelled a "super spreader" by South Korean health officials.

Despite developing symptoms such as sore throat and fever, the woman twice refused to test for the coronavirus and attended the church twice in Daegu with more than 1,000 congregants, where they worshipped in close proximity for hours.

She also reportedly argued with a health official for an hour before agreeing to take a coronavirus test, and tested positive on Feb 18.

Infection figures in Daegu, which has a population of about 2.5 million, later increased dramatically.

By late February, the church accounted for at least 122 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, out of a total of more than 200 - a sixfold increase from a week earlier when the woman was infected.

Six months later, more than 5,000 church members were infected, making up 36 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in South Korea in August.

The church's founder Lee Man-hee, 88, was arrested that month for allegedly withholding information about the church's members and gatherings from contact tracers.

So far, South Korea has recorded nearly 28,000 Covid-19 cases and 487 deaths.

More than 25,000 people have recovered so far.

