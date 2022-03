China's technology hub of Shenzhen came under a citywide lockdown yesterday while Shanghai closed schools and ordered residents to avoid all but essential travel, as the Covid-19 outbreak continued to spread in many parts of China.

The country's new daily cases almost doubled to 3,400 on Saturday, as netizens went on social media to question whether its tough stance on Covid-19 should be loosened, given that the Omicron variant is less fatal than earlier variants of the coronavirus.