Shenzhen districts locked down as China battles virus outbreaks

SHENZHEN - Most residents of the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday as mass Covid-19 testing kicked off in much of the city of 18 million people.

The lockdown, and the suspension of bus and subway services, took effect two days after city authorities said rumours about a lockdown were based on a "misinterpretation" of the latest Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Residents in six districts that account for the majority of the city's population will be tested twice over the weekend, helping to "minimise the impact on people's working life", the city government said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

"Internet users agreed, leaving comments that strengthening the prevention and control of the epidemic on weekends in some districts of Shenzhen is the fastest and most effective way to break the chain of virus transmission."

Those areas in the six major districts that have been classified as "high-risk areas" will remain in lockdown for seven days, with an extension possible if more positive cases are found, according to a Reuters review of district authority announcements published between Thursday and Saturday.

Mr Lin Hancheng, a Shenzhen public health official, told a news conference on Saturday that residents should stay at home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. He did not say how many people were affected by the restrictions.

One person from each household will be allowed out from their compound once over the two days to buy food, medicines and necessities, the six districts said.

Officials reported 87 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in Shenzhen for Friday, the same as a day earlier. Seven of the new cases were outside quarantine areas.

Meanwhile, China has granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group's Covid-19 vaccine as a booster, the company said.

Livzon's vaccine, if rolled out to the general public, will widen booster options for China's population of 1.4 billion, of which 90 per cent have been vaccinated and nearly 60 per cent have received a booster dose.

Most people in China have been injected with the inactivated vaccines from Sinovac or Sinopharm for primary vaccination, among seven domestically developed shots the country approved for use between 2020 and 2021.

Livzon's protein-based vaccine, which uses a different technology from Sinovac's and Sinopharm's products, was one of two products that have recently been cleared for use. The other one has not been formally identified.

