Shell we take a ride in the sea?

Beachcombers riding on a cart pulled by donkeys as they search for seashells that have washed in with the tide, in Huludao, Liaoning province, in China. Donkeys may still be seen on roads in the province, where donkey beauty pageants are held.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 13, 2018, with the headline 'Shell we take a ride in the sea?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
