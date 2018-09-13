Shell we take a ride in the sea?

Beachcombers riding on a cart pulled by donkeys as they search for seashells that have washed in with the tide, in Huludao, Liaoning province, in China. Donkeys may still be seen on roads in the province, where donkey beauty pageants are held.
