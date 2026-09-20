Shark sighting leads to crowds at Busan port in South Korea

The shark, more than 3m long, has drawn crowds to Busan North Port Waterfront Park since it was first spotted on Sept 18.

SEOUL – A shark sighting in Busan on Sept 18 has put the local authorities on alert, but residents are flocking to the port to catch a glimpse of the animal rarely seen on the South Korean city’s coastline.

Photos and videos of people near the waterway at Busan North Port Waterfront Park have been circulating on social media since the shark – more than 3m long – was first spotted at 8.57am on Sept 18 and again at 1.05pm on Sept 19 .

Several videos showed what is thought to be a copper shark swimming near the surface. Some posts claimed it was seen on the morning of Sept 20 , but the claims and related videos have not been verified. Some videos shared were found to have been generated with artificial intelligence.

Busan mayor Jeon Jae-soo shared the news about the shark, saying its presence proves how clean the ecological system of Busan North Port is, but also urging residents to be cautious.

The species is not particularly aggressive towards humans, but it has been reported to attack people in the presence of food.

Busan officials and the regional coast guard on Sept 18 mobilised boats and a rescue unit to guide the shark to open waters. Those attempts were suspended after the National Institute of Fisheries Science warned that forcing the shark out may prompt an attack.

Officials are monitoring the situation. The city has sent out texts advising residents to take precautions when walking near the waterway and not to get close to the water when the shark is nearby. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK