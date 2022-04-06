Shanghai's new cases rise to over 13,000 amid anger over curbs

SHANGHAI • New Covid-19 cases surged to more than 13,000 in Shanghai following citywide testing, amid growing public anger over quarantine rules.

Some 47,700 beds have been set up in a number of newly built temporary hospitals, with another 30,000 being readied as the authorities sought to contain the latest resurgence in cases.

The lockdown in Shanghai now covers the entire city after restrictions in the city's western districts were extended until further notice, in what has become a major test for China's zero-tolerance strategy to eliminate the coronavirus.

At least 38,000 personnel have been deployed to Shanghai from other regions in what the state media has described as the biggest nationwide medical operation since the shutdown of Wuhan in early 2020, after the first known coronavirus case was detected there.

Shanghai's quarantine policy has been criticised for separating children from parents and putting asymptomatic cases among those with symptoms.

A total of 62 temporary quarantine sites have been designated in hotels, stadiums, exhibition centres and training centres, said Mr Gu Honghui, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government.

A 1,000-bed section for parents and children has been opened in a temporary treatment area, the Shanghai Children Medical Centre said on its social media account.

However, it was not clear if the new section indicated a wider change of policy.

Even as more people shared comments and videos across social media expressing frustration with the lockdown, the authorities showed no sign of wavering.

"Shanghai's epidemic prevention and control is at the most difficult and most critical stage," Ms Wu Qianyu, an official with the municipal health commission, told a briefing.

"We must adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearance without hesitation, without wavering."

She did not comment yesterday on the uproar over children being separated from their parents, but on Monday, she insisted that children tested positive for Covid-19 had to be kept apart.

Shanghai residents organised an online petition calling for asymptomatic children to be allowed to isolate at home, with at least 1,000 people signing, but as at yesterday, it was no longer accessible on the WeChat messaging app.

Shanghai imposed tough restrictions last week as it struggled to contain what has become its biggest Covid-19 outbreak, after originally taking a more targeted approach. Thousands of residents have been locked up in rudimentary quarantine facilities after testing positive, whether they are symptomatic or not.

Shanghai reported a record 13,086 new asymptomatic cases on Monday, the authorities said yesterday, up from 8,581 the previous day - after more than 25 million people were swabbed in 24 hours in the citywide testing campaign.

The government said it collected 25.7 million samples in 2.4 million test tubes, and almost 80 per cent of the total had been tested by yesterday morning.

Positive results are followed up on an individual level.

The proportion of asymptomatic cases is far higher in Shanghai than in the rest of the world, which has been attributed to a screening process that catches infected people before they become ill.

However, experts said it did not explain why symptomatic cases fell on Monday to 268, from 425 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the costs to the world's second-biggest economy mount.

Some 23 Chinese cities are under total or partial lockdown, affecting an estimated 193 million people in areas accounting for 13.6 per cent of its gross domestic product, the Nomura brokerage said in a note yesterday.

REUTERS, XINHUA