Shanghai warns of resurgence as cases in community emerge

SHANGHAI • China's financial capital warned of a Covid-19 resurgence, bolstering testing capacity as cases reappear in the community and residents start to move around more freely after the easing of most lockdown curbs.

Shanghai reported seven new Covid-19 infections outside of government-mandated quarantine sites for Thursday - the highest tally of so-called community cases since the authorities started to loosen restrictions last month after declaring an end to community spread.

There were three other cases outside isolation yesterday.

Officials said there was a risk of the virus flaring up again given the uptick in community infections since movement curbs were lifted for a majority of the population on Wednesday.

The city will add more polymerase chain reaction testing booths, increase staff at the busiest sites and extend service times to meet residents' needs, Mr Xia Kejia, an official in charge of Shanghai's Covid-19 testing work, said at a briefing on Thursday.

Residents still need a recent negative test result to access public transport, enter shopping malls or go to the office.

The return of community spread raises the spectre of a renewed crackdown, with China still devoted to its zero-Covid-19 policy of keeping the virus out, even as most of the world accepts it as endemic.

While seeking to reassure residents that the city is focused on returning to normal life, Mr Wu Jinglei, head of Shanghai's municipal health commission, said "risks still exist that cases may rebound".

The authorities will "stick to the policy of dynamic zero" and strictly execute the prevention rules, he said, using Beijing's term for its zero-tolerance Covid-19 policy.

New infections rose to 74 across China on Thursday, from 61 on Wednesday. Still, it was a marked turnaround from the tens of thousands of cases reported daily in the first half of April, when Shanghai's outbreak appeared to be spiralling out of control, triggering a city-wide lockdown that disrupted business and upended people's lives.

To help mitigate the economic and social upheaval of sticking with zero-Covid-19, the National Health Commission on Wednesday told local authorities not to "arbitrarily" extend quarantine periods or impose Covid-19 curbs in low-risk areas.