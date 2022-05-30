Shanghai to lift 'unreasonable' virus curbs on firms

SHANGHAI/BEIJING • Shanghai yesterday said that "unreasonable restrictions" on businesses will be removed from Wednesday as it looks to lift its Covid-19 lockdown, while Beijing reopened parts of its public transport and some venues as infection figures stabilised.

The commercial hub aims to end a two-month lockdown that has damaged the economy and seen many residents lose income, struggle to find food and cope with isolation.

The city will lift many conditions for businesses to resume work and has launched measures to support its economy, including reducing some taxes on car purchases, accelerating issuance of local government bonds and speeding up approvals of real estate projects.

Shanghai will ask banks to renew loans to small and medium-sized firms worth a total of 100 billion yuan (S$20.5 billion) this year.

"We will fully support and organise the resumption of work and production of enterprises in various industries and fields," Vice-Mayor Wu Qing said yesterday, adding that "unreasonable restrictions" on businesses would be lifted.

He did not give details of which Covid-19 curbs would end. The authorities have been slowly relaxing curbs, with a focus on getting manufacturing going again.

Shanghai last month started publishing "white lists" of important manufacturers in the sectors involving cars, life sciences, chemicals and semiconductors that are allowed to resume operations.

But many of the priority firms had suppliers that were unable to reopen.

Many industry executives also complained about onerous Covid-19 curbs, as they needed to find sleeping quarters for staff trying to isolate and to implement rigorous disinfection. Most businesses in the city are still shut.

All "white lists" would be abolished, Mr Wu said yesterday.

Shanghai will also ease testing requirements from Wednesday for people who want to enter public areas, to encourage a return to work.

"The current epidemic situation in the city continues to stabilise and improve," said city government spokesman Yin Xin, adding that Shanghai's strategy was "pivoting towards normalised prevention and control".

People entering public venues or taking public transport would need to show a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction test taken within 72 hours, up from 48 hours previously.

Bus services within the Pudong New Area, home to Shanghai's largest airport and the main financial district, would fully resume by today, officials said.

The Plaza 66 mall in central Shanghai, which houses luxury brands, reopened yesterday.

More people have been allowed to leave their homes, though many remain largely confined to their housing compounds, and most shops are open only for delivery services.

Private cars are not allowed out without approval, and most of the city's public transport is shut.

The authorities have yet to announce detailed plans for how the lockdown would be lifted.

In Beijing, libraries, museums, theatres and gyms were allowed to reopen yesterday - with limits on the number of people - in districts that have seen no community cases for seven consecutive days.

The districts of Fangshan and Shunyi will end work-from-home rules, while public transport will largely resume in the two districts as well as in Chaoyang, the city's largest. Still, restaurant dining is banned throughout the city.

Shanghai reported just over 100 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, while Beijing recorded 21, both in line with a falling trend nationwide.

