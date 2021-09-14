Shanghai suspends schools, flights as typhoon nears

SHANGHAI • The authorities in Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled flights, and suspended schools, subways and trains yesterday as Typhoon Chanthu approached China after drenching Taiwan, though causing little damage there.

The storm, with winds of more than 170kmh near its eye, had been downgraded from a super typhoon to a strong typhoon on Sunday evening and was expected to gradually weaken, Shanghai city authorities said in a post on their official WeChat account.

But it was still expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to China's coastal regions.

The province of Zhejiang near Shanghai raised its emergency response to the highest level on Sunday, closing schools and suspending flights and rail services in some cities, the official Xinhua news service reported.

Zhejiang also issued red alerts for flash floods in nine districts.

Operations at Ningbo port, China's second-biggest container transporting hub after Shanghai, have been suspended since Sunday. The port had just resumed operations after a weeks-long congestion following Typhoon In-Fa in late-July and a Covid-19-related terminal closure in mid-August.

In Shanghai, which is home to about 26 million people, all flights at the city's larger Pudong International Airport were cancelled from 11am local time, while flights from the smaller Hongqiao airport in the west of the city were cancelled from 3pm, the Shanghai government announced on WeChat.

Port terminals in Shanghai regions suspended import and export container services from yesterday till further notice.

The financial hub also suspended subway services on some lines serving its southern districts, and said parks, outdoor tourist attractions and playgrounds would be closed yesterday and today.

Classes were also to be suspended yesterday afternoon and today.

Official forecasts were for rainfall of 250-280 millimetres in some areas of south-eastern Jiangsu province, Shanghai and north-eastern Zhejiang.

The typhoon passed by Taiwan's east coast over the weekend, disrupting transport and causing some power outages, but otherwise little damage.

