Shanghai sees 3 Covid-19 deaths even as it looks to ease lockdown

SHANGHAI • Shanghai reported its first deaths yesterday as the biggest Covid-19 flare-up China has faced in the pandemic prompted more cities around the country to impose curbs on their residents.

Three people died on Sunday in Shanghai, according to the municipal government. Aged 89 to 91, all three had underlying conditions and were unvaccinated.

Another 16 are in critical condition, Mr Wu Qianyu, an official with the city's health commission, said at a briefing yesterday.

The newly reported deaths are the first since two people died in mid-March in the north-eastern province of Jilin. They had been the first Covid-19 fatalities in more than a year in China, where a strict zero-tolerance approach had contained the virus until the more infectious Delta and Omicron variants emerged last year.

With much of the rest of the world lifting restrictions as Covid-19 becomes endemic, criticism has mounted that China's insistence on eliminating the virus is inflicting too heavy a toll both socially and economically.

Tens of millions in Shanghai and other cities have been barred from leaving their homes as part of lockdowns aimed at stymieing infections, leaving residents struggling to secure food and medicines.

Beijing has responded by vowing to stick with its Covid-zero policy. Shanghai aims to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside of quarantined areas by tomorrow, Reuters cited sources as saying on Sunday, an ambitious target that would allow further easing of its lockdown. It is stepping up testing and the transfer of positive cases and their close contacts to isolation centres to meet that target.

A front-page commentary published yesterday in the Communist Party of China's flagship People's Daily newspaper called on the nation to support President Xi Jinping's Covid-zero strategy, showing that any shift remains unlikely.

The article said Mr Xi's strategy to snuff out the virus has proved "correct and effective" and that China should be "uniting more closely around the party's leadership with Xi Jinping as the core".

Shanghai, the epicentre of this wave, reported over 22,000 cases on Sunday, taking total infections in the financial hub to more than 300,000. Nationwide, China reported 23,362 cases on Sunday.

Beyond Shanghai, cities across China have been moving quickly to restrict residents' movement in a bid to stamp out infections. Over the weekend, the western city of Xi'an came under a partial lockdown for four days after the city of 13 million identified over 40 cases.

The central Zhengzhou city locked down its airport district for two weeks and began mass testing in the area yesterday. Wuhu city in eastern Anhui province also locked down its downtown area after finding just one infection.

Meanwhile, manufacturers yesterday began preparing to reopen their Shanghai plants as the city sped up efforts to get back to normal. Tesla has recalled workers to its Shanghai plant to prepare for the restart, two sources told Reuters. SAIC Motor, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, said it would start stress-testing its own production resumption plans yesterday.

Data for March released yesterday showed consumption and employment suffered because of Covid-19 curbs, with economists predicting a worsening overall economic outlook.

