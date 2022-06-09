Shanghai seeks to revive MNCs' spirits

SHANGHAI • Shanghai officials are seeking to revive confidence among multinational firms bruised and frustrated by the city's Covid-19 lockdown, by holding multiple meetings with foreign firms and easing a key border requirement for overseas workers.

The image of China's most cosmopolitan city and its biggest business hub was badly damaged by the two-month lockdown, with countless expatriates relocating and foreign businesses warning that they are reconsidering investment plans.

The Shanghai government plans to hold 20 meetings this month with foreign firms engaged in key industries such as automobiles, trade, semiconductors and biomedicine, it said on Sunday.

The firms would be picked from major investment countries and regions.

The first of two meetings held so far was attended by executives from US blue chips such as Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, it said.

The second included automakers such as Tesla, General Motors and Ford.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment yesterday.

In addition, the European Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday it had been informed during a meeting with the city's vice-mayor that Shanghai will no longer require official invitation letters, so-called PU letters, for foreigners returning for work, and their dependents, addressing what had become a bugbear for the expat community.

China began in early 2020 to require foreigners to obtain PU letters as part of their visa application as it dramatically tightened border controls since the start of the pandemic.

Many firms had complained about the difficulties and long waits in obtaining the document, which impeded the hiring of foreign staff.

The removal of this requirement was "an initiative from central government to encourage work and production resumption in Shanghai," the European Chamber said.

Asked for comment yesterday, the Shanghai government referred to remarks city official Gu Jun made at a press conference late last month, in which he acknowledged that the epidemic had impacted foreign trade and investment in the city.

He said the city would take measures to boost confidence among businesses and support multinationals in setting up regional headquarters and research centres in Shanghai. It did not provide further comment.

