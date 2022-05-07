Shanghai says China's worst outbreak under effective control

SHANGHAI • Shanghai has said it has brought China's worst outbreak of Covid-19 under effective control following a month-long lockdown of some 25 million residents, with the authorities vowing to stand by their zero-Covid-19 strategy despite mounting economic costs.

The number of new Covid-19 infections in China's financial hub has been on a continuous downward trend since April 22, said the city's Vice-Mayor Wu Qing.

"Currently, our city's epidemic prevention and control situation is steadily improving, and the epidemic has come under effective control," he told a news conference yesterday.

China's top leaders have warned against questioning President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid-19 strategy, striking a more defensive tone as pressure builds to relax virus curbs and protect the economic growth that has long been a source of the Communist Party's strength.

The Politburo's supreme seven-member Standing Committee pledged on Thursday during a meeting led by Mr Xi to "fight against any speech that distorts, questions or rejects our country's Covid-19-control policy", said state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

The powerful body reaffirmed its support for the lockdown-dependent approach, noting that China has been continuously calibrating measures since the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.

"Our pandemic prevention-and-control strategy is determined by the party's nature and principles," the seven-member committee said, according to CCTV. "Our policy can stand the test of history, and our measures are scientific and effective."

The Standing Committee's comments came after White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said China's virus lockdowns were unlikely to be successful in the long term. At home, too, some have begun to question whether the need to contain the virus justified the impact of lockdowns and resulting supply chain disruptions, after the nation's economic activity contracted sharply last month.

Mr Xi can afford little internal dissent as he prepares for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle later this year, when he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term.

China is setting up thousands of permanent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing stations, with 9,000 already completed in Shanghai alone. The Shanghai authorities have been setting up a system that will make regular Covid-19 testing a permanent feature of everyday life, with other cities taking similar steps.

The new system will make it a requirement for anyone to have a negative PCR test result before entering public spaces.

The testing stations - located in residential areas, industrial parks, office blocks, and at entrances to train and subway stations - will allow people to be tested in just 15 minutes, officials said.

Shanghai reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from 4,390 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, down from 261 a day earlier. Deaths fell to 12, from 13 a day earlier.

Beijing, which was racing to avoid an explosive rise in cases like the one that forced Shanghai into an almost complete lockdown, yesterday reported 66 locally transmitted cases. One area in Chaoyang district was upgraded from a medium-risk area to a high-risk area, bringing the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to 18.

