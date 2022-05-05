Shanghai residents turn to NFTs to record lockdown, combat censorship

HONG KONG • Shanghai residents are turning to the blockchain to preserve memories of the city's month-long Covid-19 lockdown, minting videos, photos and artworks capturing their ordeal as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion.

Unable to leave their homes for weeks at a time, many of the city's 25 million residents have been unleashing their frustrations online, venting about draconian lockdown curbs and difficulties procuring food, and sharing stories of hardship, such as patients unable to get medical treatment.

That has intensified the cat-and-mouse game with Chinese censors, which have vowed to step up policing of the internet and group chats.

While the number of Covid-19 cases has eased, along with some of the restrictions, the authorities remain concerned.

Latest data showed Shanghai found 63 new cases outside areas under the strictest curbs, suggesting it has some way to go before reaching the goal of no cases for several days for curbs to ease significantly. The city reported 260 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 4,722 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said yesterday.

Some in the city are turning to NFT marketplaces like the world's largest - OpenSea, where users can mint content and buy or sell it using cryptocurrencies, attracted in part by the fact that data recorded on the blockchain is unerasable.

The height of Shanghai's lockdown minting moment is rooted in April 22, when netizens battled censors overnight to share a six-minute video titled The Voice Of April, a montage of voices recorded over the course of the Shanghai outbreak.

As at Monday, 786 different items related to the video can be found on OpenSea, alongside hundreds of other NFTs related to the lockdown in Shanghai.

On April 23, a Chinese Twitter user with the handle imFong said in a widely retweeted post: "I have minted the Voice Of April video into an NFT and have frozen its metadata. This video will exist forever on the IPFS." The user was referring to the interplanetary file system, a type of distributed network.

Mr Simon Fong, a 49-year-old freelance designer from Malaysia who has been living in Shanghai for nine years, began creating satirical illustrations on life under lockdown in the style of Mao-era propaganda posters.

He started minting them into NFTs, having dabbled in the market since late last year, and has now managed to sell nine of his works for an average price of 0.1 ether (S$390). His pieces include scenes dramatising polymerase chain reaction testing, and residents' demands for government rations.

"I chose the Mao-era propaganda style for these pieces because some people are saying that the lockdown situation is taking Shanghai backward," he said.

REUTERS